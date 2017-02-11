Students Form Companies to Sell Flowers on V-Day

Students prepare for Valentine's Day (Photo: WLTX)

Cayce, SC (WLTX) - While most high schoolers are giving or receiving Valentines, 36 students in the Midlands put together their own companies to sell flowers on Valentine's Day.

The 36 students in Youth Corps formed four small companies, got business licenses, and created business models and marketing plans for selling flowers. On Saturday, the companies came together to construct the flower arrangements.

"I think leadership qualities are one of the best assets you can have going into your future," said Erin Blalock, a 10th grade student at Spring Valley High School.

It's a quality Blalock says she didn't always have.

"I hated public speaking in like 6th and 7th [grade]," Blalock said.

Now, Blalock is the CEO of Midlands Floral, a student run company selling flowers for Valentine's Day in her Youth Corps program.

"This is what we call the business factory," said Jeff Becraft, the executive director of Youth Corps. "They're putting together about $17,000 worth of arrangements in one day."

Becraft says the students get to keep all of the proceeds but choose to donate some of it to charity.

"Over the last 11 years they've given back over $21 thousand dollars of their own money," Becraft said.

"It has been wonderful," said Julie Blalock, Erin's mother.

Julie Blalock says she has loved watching her daughter grow and learn about working in the real world.

"You have to be able to work with others, and there are going to be challenges," Julie Blalock said, "so watching them do something as simple as selling flowers to the community has helped them learn that concept."

Becraft says it's more than just selling flowers.

"Well, they get confidence and they learn valuable life lessons that they grow and develop and become who they really are," Becraft said.

Erin Blalock says that couldn't be more true for her.

"Being able to talk to people is one of the biggest things that I've gained from Youth Corps," Blalock said.

As for what Blalock is most excited about?

"I just think finally reaching the final day is what's the best," Blalock said.

To sign up your 9th or 10th grader for Youth Corps, you can visit their website here

On Valentine's Day, you can buy flowers from the Youth Corps companies at one of four locations:

Northeast Columbia:

Exon at Clemon and Sparkleberry Rd.

BP at Two Notch and Alpine Rd.

Decker and Trenholm across from Dent Middle School

Cayce:

Jiffy Lube at 12th and Knox Abbott Drive

