Students Pepper Sprayed at Orangeburg County School

Orangeburg, SC (WLTX) - Seven students at North Middle High School were sent to the hospital after being pepper sprayed in a classroom.

According to Bill Clark, the public relations director for Orangeburg School District Five, the incident happened between 12:30 and 1:30 PM Thursday afternoon in the career center at the school. The center is used to help students prep for college.

According to Clark, a private security officer from DTH Protection Services who are contracted by the school was responsible for pepper spraying the students. There's no word yet on why.

EMS transported the students to a local hospital as a precaution. The students' condition has not been made public . The North Police Department also responded.

Currently the incident is being investigated by the school.

