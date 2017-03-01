Students Recover From School Bus Burns

Six White Knoll High School soccer players are recovering after they were burned on a school bus. (Photo: WLTX)

Lexington County, SC (WLTX)- Six White Knoll High School soccer players are recovering after they were burned on a school bus.

The bus was on its way to Lugoff-Elgin High Tuesday afternoon with 42 students on board when the radiator failed.

Lexington School District One says a coolant supply hose for the heater ruptured. Since the system is pressurized, it caused a hot liquid to be released inside the bus. That left students scrambling to get out.

Six students (one 17-year-old 12th-grader, two 17-year-old 11th-graders, two 16-year-old 10th-graders, one 15-year-old 10th-grader) were injured.

Josue Hernandez was in the bus at the time of the rupture. While he walked away from it with a minor scratch, he says the experience was one he doesn't wish on anyone.

"We had some people trying to get out of the windows it was chaotic" he said. "We just want our friends to recover quickly."

We asked the district for maintenance records for the bus. They said the bus does have a current inspection, which means it was inspected within the last 12 months. The bus is a 1999 Thomas Transit.

