Students Sport Social Love for Darius Rucker, USC

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Nothing can stop Gamecocks from seeing their beloved Darius Rucker when they have the chance. Nothing. Not even tornado watches, warnings, torrential rain and flooding. And judging from the posts on social media Wednesday evening, they had the time of their lives.

The free concert for students resulted from a tweet by Darius Rucker last fall saying he'd play a free concert if the Gamecocks won six football games during the 2016-17 season. Within 24 hours, President Harris Pastides was on board. The Gamecock football team closed the deal with a win over Western Carolina on Nov. 19, and Rucker made good on his promise Wednesday night.

This has been a long time coming. The show is ON. Can't wait to see all you @UofSC students tonight at Colonial Life Arena! #SpursUp https://t.co/ibFbx5W2tC — Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) April 5, 2017

The concert, which also featured USC alum and Camden native Patrick Davis, was intended to be a celebration of USC's football season. But with both the men's and the women's basketball teams making their way to the NCAA Final Four and the women's team clinching the national championship last week, there was plenty to celebrate. And celebrate, they did!

Check out this sampling of social media posts from students Wednesday night.

My car might be in a flooded parking lot but at least I get a free Darius Rucker concert tonight #uofsc #SCliving — Kendra Harris (@KendraHarris21) April 5, 2017

My 3rd time seeing @dariusrucker in concert, and he never disappoints. USC is without a doubt the best college ever!🐔❤ #UofSC #gococks — Madison Morrow (@MorrowMadison) April 6, 2017

Tonight was some of the most fun I've had in months, thank you @UofSC & @dariusrucker!!! — Betty Lavandero (@BettyLavandero) April 6, 2017

My love for @UofSC is so overwhelming, I can't imagine ever leaving 🐔❤ — Jacki Fish (@fishhh_17) April 6, 2017

If you don't go to @UofSC, I'm not really sure what you're doing. Best university in the world. pic.twitter.com/irWmmeJ3r8 — Cory Alpert (@coryalpert) April 6, 2017

My dad saw Hootie and the Blowfish in coffee shops in college. Years later, I'm at the same school, in the same places, on larger stages. pic.twitter.com/JP3BL7rtbV — Kathryn (@kestoudemire) April 6, 2017

people who don't go to @UofSC..... what u doin pic.twitter.com/6fU0ZDtVEp — i z z y (@izzy_rosee) April 6, 2017

If these past 4 years at @UofSC have been nothing but a dream, then I never want to wake up #blessed — Rosemary Marino (@Rosa_marieee) April 6, 2017

Saw @GamecockMBB play in Phoenix at the Final 4, watched @GamecockWBB win a championship, then saw a free Darius Rucker concert... #UofSC — Brian Lawrence (@BrianLawrence93) April 6, 2017

#Gamecocks great Connor Shaw joined Darius Rucker on stage for his free concert for students tonight. pic.twitter.com/pIxFOFq2Ja — Collyn Taylor (@collyntaylor) April 6, 2017

We are under a tornado warning in cola but @dariusrucker is still performing. I love my school #gamecocks — ⓑⓡⓔⓔⓩⓨ ⓑ (@brianneharttt) April 6, 2017

Southern State Of Mind🎶 @dariusrucker threw us a hell of a party! #Gamecocks A post shared by Austin Blackwell (@austinblackwell96) on Apr 5, 2017 at 8:54pm PDT

Wow. Thank you so much for giving us that amazing show @dariusrucker

I couldn't have asked for a better first concert. #Gamecocks pic.twitter.com/z38kQvlMgg — Stormy Sunshine (@saltqueenstormy) April 6, 2017

Thank @uofsc & @dariusrucker for this! Truly amazing! #gamecocks #this #southernstateofmind A post shared by Kenzie Townsend Mahan 🐘🐴 (@nolimits_kenzie) on Apr 5, 2017 at 8:50pm PDT

What an awesome concert by @dariusrucker! We are so lucky to call him one of our own @UofSC! #Gamecocks pic.twitter.com/CsQbjRsVZK — Amanda(Brungs)Brown (@AmandaLBrown8) April 6, 2017

Thank you @dariusrucker for giving #UofSC students a free concert! It was awesome! — Miller Hyatt (@Miller_Hyatt) April 6, 2017

My dad @ToddEllisSC used to see @dariusrucker at USC for free during his time here & now, as a senior, I get to! #SpursUp #gamecocks — Logan Ellis (@loganellis) April 5, 2017

Don't worry, USC faculty, staff and coaches got in on the fun, too!

We think @HarrisPastides and Patricia (aka Bae) are having a good time. 😎 pic.twitter.com/MILfESUq6y — U of South Carolina (@UofSC) April 6, 2017

I've worked at #UofSC for a couple decades and @dariusrucker's concert for the students tonight is one of the best moments yet. 😎 🐔❤️ https://t.co/55tjKkPzS2 — Peggy Binette (@PeggyBinette) April 6, 2017

@dariusrucker rocking @uofsc like the first time I heard him at Muldoons in 1986. A post shared by John Brunelli (@jhbrunelli) on Apr 5, 2017 at 6:47pm PDT

Odds are Darius Rucker had a pretty great time, himself.

"Someone said to me 'it must feel good to be a Gamecock this month.' Then I told him it always feels good to be a Gamecock.'"

-@dariusrucker pic.twitter.com/SLoCb08uxC — U of South Carolina (@UofSC) April 6, 2017

© 2017 WLTX-TV