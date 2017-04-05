Students Sport Social Love for Darius Rucker, USC

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Nothing can stop Gamecocks from seeing their beloved Darius Rucker when they have the chance. Nothing. Not even tornado watches, warnings, torrential rain and flooding. And judging from the posts on social media Wednesday evening, they had the time of their lives.
The free concert for students resulted from a tweet by Darius Rucker last fall saying he'd play a free concert if the Gamecocks won six football games during the 2016-17 season. Within 24 hours, President Harris Pastides was on board. The Gamecock football team closed the deal with a win over Western Carolina on Nov. 19, and Rucker made good on his promise Wednesday night.
The concert, which also featured USC alum and Camden native Patrick Davis, was intended to be a celebration of USC's football season. But with both the men's and the women's basketball teams making their way to the NCAA Final Four and the women's team clinching the national championship last week, there was plenty to celebrate. And celebrate, they did!
Check out this sampling of social media posts from students Wednesday night.
Don't worry, USC faculty, staff and coaches got in on the fun, too!
Odds are Darius Rucker had a pretty great time, himself.
