Substitute Teacher Accused of Being Drunk in Class

Cayce, SC (WLTX) - Lexington County deputies have charged a substitute teacher who they say was drunk while in class at Brookland-Cayce High School.

Officers say Judith Elizabeth Richards-Gartee, 52, was charged with disorderly conduct.

According to deputies, an administrator at Brookland-Cayce heard about what was going on, and notified the school resource officer. Deputies say Richards-Gartee had an open container of alcohol.

She was charged, and paramedics then took her to the hospital.

