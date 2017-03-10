WLTX
Substitute Teacher Accused of Being Drunk in Class

wltx 8:07 PM. EST March 10, 2017

Cayce, SC (WLTX) - Lexington County deputies have charged a substitute teacher who they say was drunk while in class at Brookland-Cayce High School.

Officers say Judith Elizabeth Richards-Gartee, 52, was charged with disorderly conduct. 

According to deputies, an administrator at Brookland-Cayce heard about what was going on, and notified the school resource officer. Deputies say Richards-Gartee had an open container of alcohol.

She was charged, and paramedics then took her to the hospital. 

