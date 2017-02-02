(Photo: WLTX)

Richland County, SC (WLTX) - Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says a person found dead in northeast Richland County likely died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Watts gave an update Thursday on the remains discovered Wednesday on Earth Road, which is between Spears Creek Church Road and Clemson Road.

Someone walking in the woods there found the body around 1 p.m., and contacted the authorities. Watts says they haven't positively identified the person, and the next of kin has not been located.

The Columbia Police Department and the Richland County Coroner’s Office continue to investigate.

(© 2017 WLTX)