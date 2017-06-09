Summer Heat Returns

The 7-day forecast for Columbia, SC (Photo: maxuser)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Dry weather is expected for the weekend, but it will be getting a little hotter each day. There will be plenty of sunshine with light winds. A surge of moisture will be moving up the Savannah River Valley on Sunday. No rain is expected, but the humidity will start to increase.

Hot and humid conditions are expected next week. Southerly winds will continue to increase the moisture resulting in partly cloudy skies during the day. There will be a slight chance for an afternoon thunderstorm on Tuesday and Wednesday. The heat will build and mid 90s are expected by the middle of the week.

There will be a better chance for afternoon and early evening thunderstorms by then. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected on Friday as a disturbance moves through the region. The chance for rain will be decreasing for next weekend.

