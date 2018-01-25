WLTX
Close

Sumter Accident Kills Dalzell Man

wltx 9:39 PM. EST January 25, 2018

Sumter, SC (WLTX)  An 82-year-old man from Dalzell has died after a one car accident. 

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl Sonny Collins the accident occurred around 4:45 PM Thursday afternoon on Hwy 378 near Hwy 527.   

Reginald Bouyea, 82 of Dalzell was driving a 2005 Ford west on Hwy 378 when he ran off the left side of the road and overturned several times.    He was wearing a seatbelt. 

An autopsy will be preformed Friday morning.   

© 2018 WLTX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories