Sumter Accident Kills Dalzell Man

Sumter, SC (WLTX) An 82-year-old man from Dalzell has died after a one car accident.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl Sonny Collins the accident occurred around 4:45 PM Thursday afternoon on Hwy 378 near Hwy 527.

Reginald Bouyea, 82 of Dalzell was driving a 2005 Ford west on Hwy 378 when he ran off the left side of the road and overturned several times. He was wearing a seatbelt.

An autopsy will be preformed Friday morning.

