Sumter Armed Robbery Suspect Wanted

Anthony Pringle (Photo: Sumter Police)

Sumter, SC (WLTX) – Sumter Police are looking for an armed robbery suspect.

According to police, Anthony "SweatPea" Pringle, 27 was identified as a suspect after two armed men broke into a home at about 5 AM on October 15 in the 300 block of Highland Avenue and robbed, assaulted the residents before leaving with an undetermined amount of money.

Detectives are also working to identify the second man, who was wearing a red hoodie and a shirt over his face at the time of the break-in.

The residents, a man and woman, both 32 suffered injuries and were treated and released from Palmetto Health Tuomey.

If you have any information you are encouraged to call the Sumter Police department.

