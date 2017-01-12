Sumter Company to Lay Off 170 Employees

File (Photo: Apex Tool)

Sumter, SC (WLTX) - A Sumter County company will be cutting 170 jobs as it phases out some of the products it makes.

Apex Tool Group announced this week they're transitioning away from two lines of products that they make at their facility in Sumter. Other products, however, will continue to be made at the plant.

The layoffs are effective March 31.

Apex says full time workers will be offered severance packages. The company is also working with state and local agencies to help people transition to other jobs.

(© 2017 WLTX)