Sumter Jail Will Now Be Run by the Sheriff

The Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center is currently under the power of the Sumter County Council. But the Sumter County Sheriff wants the county jail under his authority.

Sumter County, SC (WLTX) -- The Sumter County Council unanimously approved the final reading Tuesday night, that would allow the Sumter County Sheriff to operate the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center.

Back in June, the longtime director of the jail resigned. In a letter to the County Council, Sheriff Anthony Dennis said it was a logical time to move forward with transferring the jail back to the sheriff.

"Not only would it be beneficial to the officers themselves, but financially, it would be beneficial to the citizens of this county," Sheriff Dennis told News 19 back in August.

© 2017 WLTX-TV