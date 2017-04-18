Sumter Deputies at Hillcrest Middle, Say There's No Credible Threat

File Photo (Photo: WLTX)

Sumter, SC (WLTX) - Sumter County deputies say they're at Hillcrest Middle School as a precaution Tuesday morning, but say there's been no credible threat to the school.

Parents and people in the area noticed a heavy police presence there at the Dalzell school. Officers responded to the school after a threat was made on social media.

Officers say there are rumors going around on social media about why they're there, but again, deputies add there is no credible threat to the school or students.

It's unclear how long officers may stay at the school today.

