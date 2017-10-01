Sumter Deputies Mourn Loss of Fellow Deputy

Corporal Albert Bernard Thomas (Photo: Sumter County Sheriff's Office)

SUMTER COUNTY, SC (WLTX) - Sumter County deputies are mourning the loss of a fellow deputy, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.

Corporal Albert Bernard Thomas, 33, passed away early Sunday morning following a brief illness, according to Sumter County sheriff Anthony Dennis. A three-year veteran of the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, Thomas was previously with the Manning Police Department. He was a native of Manning.

Sheriff Dennis made the announcement on Facebook Sunday morning.

Dennis later released the following statement.

It is with a great deal of sadness that I inform you of the passing of Corporal Albert Bernard Thomas. Corporal Thomas passed away in the early hours of this morning after a brief illness.

Corporal Thomas was in law enforcement for almost six years. However, we at the Sumter County Sheriff's Office had the pleasure of working with him for three years.

He was certainly an asset to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office as well as the Sumter Community; which he so proudly served. He was our family; our law enforcement family. The Sumter County Sheriff's Office will certainly miss him. I am asking each of you to please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers. Thank you, Sheriff Anthony Dennis



