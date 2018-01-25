Sumter Deputies: Suspects Found in Possession of Marijuana, Guns

Sumter County, SC (WLTX) - Three male suspects were arrested after they were found in possession of suspected marijuana.
Deputies say they intercepted a package from a residence on the 4200 block of Hickory Road containing about 5 pounds of suspected marijuana valued at about $34,000. A stolen vehicle was also discovered behind the house.
Warrants were issued for 25-year-old Rondell Deandre Harriet, who turned himself in Wednesday after eluding arrest. He was released on surety bond plus monitoring.
The smell of marijuana reportedly prompted a deputy to search a vehicle on St. Mark Circle on January 11. About 1.5 pounds of marijuana valued at $13,600, a 9 millimeter pistol and an assault rifle were discovered. The weapons were seized.
Jameson Jamel Alston, 30, and Steven Earl Bracey, 29, were charged, then released on bond.
