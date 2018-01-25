Sumter Deputies: Suspects Found in Possession of Marijuana, Guns

(Photo: Sumter County Sheriff's Office)

Sumter County, SC (WLTX) - Three male suspects were arrested after they were found in possession of suspected marijuana.

Deputies say they intercepted a package from a residence on the 4200 block of Hickory Road containing about 5 pounds of suspected marijuana valued at about $34,000. A stolen vehicle was also discovered behind the house.

Warrants were issued for 25-year-old Rondell Deandre Harriet, who turned himself in Wednesday after eluding arrest. He was released on surety bond plus monitoring.

Rondell Deandre Harriett (Photo: Sumter County Sheriff's Office)

The smell of marijuana reportedly prompted a deputy to search a vehicle on St. Mark Circle on January 11. About 1.5 pounds of marijuana valued at $13,600, a 9 millimeter pistol and an assault rifle were discovered. The weapons were seized.

Jameson Jamel Alston, 30, and Steven Earl Bracey, 29, were charged, then released on bond.

Jamerson Jamel Alston (Photo: Sumter County Sheriff's Office)

Steven Earl Bracey (Photo: Sumter County Sheriff's Office)

