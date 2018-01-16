Sumter Fire Department Explorer Charged with Arson, Deputies Say

(Photo: Sumter County Sheriff's Department)

SUMTER COUNTY, SC (WLTX) - A Sumter Fire Department Explorer member is accused of arson in connection with a mobile home fire Monday afternoon, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies say Thomas Carson Euten, 17, was striking matches and throwing them on the ground when a couch, which was in the yard beside the mobile home, caught fire and quickly spread to the mobile home. Damage to the home is estimated at $40,000, officials say.

Euten is charged with second-degree arson, and is being detained at Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center pending a bond hearing Tuesday afternoon.

Explorer programs are career-oriented programs that gives young adults the opportunity to explore a career in law enforcement, firefighting and similar professions.

