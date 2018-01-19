Sumter Firefighters Battling Large Warehouse Fire

Sumter, SC (WLTX) - Sumter firefighters are trying to put out a large fire at a warehouse Friday morning.

The building is located on Hauser and Magnolia Street.

Authorities say the 50-thousand square foot warehouse is fully involved. The Sumter Fire Department has called in the Shaw Air Force Base Fire Department to help.

Authorities are asking that you avoid that area since they are having to run hoses across the road.

We're told the warehouse is used for carpeting and other materials.



