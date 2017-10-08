Sumter House Fire Kills Disabled Man, Displaces 6

(Photo: Sumter Fire Department)

SUMTER, SC (WLTX) - A house fire in Sumter has left one disabled man dead and six others without a home, according to the Sumter Fire Department.

Battalion Chief Joey Duggan says they were called to a fire at double-wide mobile home on Lincoln Avenue in Sumter at 6:46 a.m. Sunday morning. Of the seven people living at the house, ranging in age from 70-years-old to 9-year-sold, six were able to escape says Duggan.

A single-leg amputee was not able to escape and died as a result of the fire, according to Duggan. Willard Pack, 67, was pronounced dead at 8:10 am at the scene, according to Sumter County coroner Robert Baker. An autopsy will be in Newberry, says Baker.

One other resident was transported to the hospital to be treated for burns and smoke inhalation, officials say.

The Sumter Fire Department says it is working with the Sumter Police Department to determine the origin and cause and origin of the fire, but there is no reason at this point to think the fire is suspicious.

Red Cross will be assisting the family.

