Sumter Jail Director Resigns After 18 Years on the Job

Sumter, SC (WLTX) - The longtime director of Sumter County's jail has resigned.
The County confirmed Thursday that Simon Major stepped down from his post as the person in charge of the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center.
Major had been in charge of the facility since December of 1998.
Sumter County Administrator Gary Mixon said all options are being reviewed to find a replacement.
