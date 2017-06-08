Sumter Jail Director Resigns After 18 Years on the Job

Simon Major

Sumter, SC (WLTX) - The longtime director of Sumter County's jail has resigned.

The County confirmed Thursday that Simon Major stepped down from his post as the person in charge of the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center.

Major had been in charge of the facility since December of 1998.

Sumter County Administrator Gary Mixon said all options are being reviewed to find a replacement.

© 2017 WLTX-TV