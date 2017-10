Loyal Wayne Thompson (Photo: Sumter County Detention Center)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A Sumter County man is being accused of having child porn.

Loyal Wayne Thompson, 57, is charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor second degree.

Investigator say the man distributed child pornography. He was arrested on Thursday.

If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison.





