Sumter, SC (WLTX) - A Sumter man suffered serious injuries after he was burned while trying to smoke a cigarette while using oxygen.

Sumter Fire Department officials say the 61-year-old man suffered second-degree burns on his face and chest Wednesday.

He was flown to the Augusta Burn Center for treatment. There's no word on his condition.

