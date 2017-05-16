Sumter Man Charged With Stabbing Former Girlfriend

Leon Napoleon Davis (Photo: Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center)

SUMTER, SC (WLTX) - A Sumter man is under arrest for attacking his former girlfriend with a knife on Sunday, stabbing her several times in the upper body, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Department.

Leon Napoleon Davis, 39, of Sumter is charged with attempted murder; four counts of kidnapping, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and two counts of first degree assault and battery, investigators say.

Deputies say the victim reported that she and Davis had argued earlier, and he agreed to leave the home. Later, she was awakened to find Davis swinging a baseball bat, deputies say. The victim told police that once Davis spotted her, he pulled out a pocket knife and stabbed her several times in the upper body. She also told police that Davis threatened to cut her throat.

Deputies say Davis reportedly threatened to kill a juvenile and took the juvenile’s phone to prevent him from calling for help. The warrant said Davis prevented the victim and three other witnesses from leaving the residence for about an hour after he attacked the victim.

Davis is being held without bond in the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center, awaiting an appearance before a Circuit Court Judge on July 7, according to deputies.

