Sumter Murder Suspect Denied Bond

Photo of Thomas David Secor provided by the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.

Sumter, SC (WLTX) - 35-year-old murder suspect Thomas Secor has been denied bond, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies say they were searching for Secor who was wanted in connection with a shooting incident off of the 4000 block of Brian Branch Road. The incident happened Wednesday night and one victim is dead.

Deputies say Secor was involved in an argument that ended in gunshots. He left the scene before police arrived.

Officials say Secor turned himself in Friday morning after 9 a.m. at the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.

His next court appearance will be on February 10 at the Sumter County Courthouse.

