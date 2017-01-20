Sumter Parent Speaks Out About Effects of Budget Cuts

Rafting Creek Elementary school will soon have larger classrooms due to budget cuts in the district. (Photo: WLTX)

Rembert, SC (WLTX) - We are now getting a look at what Sumter School District cuts will look like inside the classroom.

This week students from Rafting Creek Elementary were sent home with notes explaining the changes that will go into effect on Monday, and parents weren't too thrilled.

"I did get this note this weekend and when I saw it, I was like oh my God, what's going on?" says Brittany Clea.

Clea has two children who attend Rafting Creek in Sumter's School District.

"My son is in the third grade and my daughter she's in kindergarten."

Clea says this week her son brought home a note, explaining that because of the district’s budget crisis, there will be a reorganization of personnel. The reorganization will directly affect positions at Rafting Creek Elementary.

Those changes include the combining classrooms. Clea says her son's teacher is expecting more students.

"She says she's going from 12 to 24 and I already know she's not going to have time to say you have to do this, and you have to do that," says Clea.

She is concerned that her children won't get the individual attention that they once had.

"Students need to be worked with,” says Clea. “Being that they are going to have a whole classroom full of kids, how can they do that individually. Sometimes it will be too much on the teachers and it might be too much on the students too."

The combining of classrooms is just one of the changes coming to the district. The district is also eliminating 47 positions and overtime, along with reducing substitute budgets. This is all to reduce $6.8 million during their budget freeze.

In a statement the district explained that: “The cuts are large and painful, cannot be avoided, and must begin immediately. The cuts affect many aspects of school operations, but are designed to have as little impact as possible on academic instruction.”

"How long is this going to last and what's going to be the outcome, that's what I'm saying," says Clea.

She hopes that the district can find a solution soon.

"They should ask the parents to chip in or try to do some kind of funding to see if we can help out with the school, because I'm sure I'm not the only parent who doesn't want their child to be in a classroom full of kids."

On Saturday Sumter teachers and concerned parents are expected to gather at the county courthouse at noon to rally against these changes, which go into effect on Monday, January 23rd.



