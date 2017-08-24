Sumter Police Release Sketch Of Armed Robber

Sumter, SC (WLTX) - Sumter police have released a sketch of one of the men they believe is responsible for multiple armed robberies in Sumter.

According to police the latest robbery occurred on Wednesday around 3 PM at a package store on Manning Ave. Two men, one wearing a bandana around his face entered the store and pointed a firearm and demanded money as the other took cash from the register.

No injuries were reported. The robbers got away with an undisclosed amount of cash and several mini-bottles and a bottle of liquor.

Officers were able to gather enough information about one of the robbers to produce a sketch.

Tonyia McGuirt, the public information officer with the Sumter Police department ,said that there have been four incidents they believe these two are involved in.

The robberies began on August 16 at Star Barbershop on Sumter street, the next was reported on August 19 at Gentlemen's Barber shop on W.Liberty street and on Monday August 21 at the Carolina Barber shop on Manning Avenue.

In the three barbershop cases, the robbers, who were masked and wearing dark-colored clothing entered each of the businesses near closing while pointing firearms.

One of the robbers would rummage through the barbers' and patrons' personal belonging and clothing before fleeing with cash, debit/credit cards, cell phones, keys and other items. No injuries have been reported.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.

