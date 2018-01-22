WLTX
Sumter Residents Hear Loud Booms, Here's the Cause

Roshanda Pratt, wltx 12:24 PM. EST January 22, 2018

Sumter, SC (WLTX) - If you live in Sumter you may have been awakened by a loud boom.

Several residents reported hearing the loud boom and the ground shaking. 

Sumter County spokesman Ken Bell told us Shaw Air Force Base is conducting bombing practice Monday, January 22nd. Bell says the practice is happening throughout the day. 

Do noy be alarmed if you hear another loud boom. 

