Sumter School Board Approves Budget Freeze

Sumter District Budget Cuts

Sumter, SC (WLX) The Sumter School District Board of Trustees in order to cover a deficit of over $6 million dollars has approved a budget freeze.

The budget freeze and cash reduction in items in the total amount of $6,858,568. A press release sent out by the Board of Trustees says "the cuts are large and painful, cannot be avoided and must begin immediately. The administration will be meeting with individuals affected by these cuts as soon as possible." \

The board says they hope to have a public report as soon as possible, but implementing immediate cuts in expenses could wait.

Here are some of the cuts:

Elimination of 47 Positions

Elimination of overtime

Cut locat, travel mileage rates

Cut conferences

Reduction to General Fund Supply Budgets

Reduction of General Fund Purchase, Service Budget

The release goes on to explain that the boards financial consultant will be verifying cash flow numbers, analyzing the District's budget and financial control system and will have further information for the Board in the future.

(© 2017 WLTX)