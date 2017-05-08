Sumter School Board Discusses School Budget

The Sumter School District is less than two weeks away from hearing a report on their finances. This comes after the district found a deficit of $6.2 million in their budget. (Photo: WLTX)

Sumter, SC (WLTX) -- The Sumter School District Board met Monday evening to discuss its proposed budget for the next fiscal year. The school district is battling a $6.2 million deficit. Two weeks ago, the board voted against the finance committee's recommendation to close two schools next year, saying they needed more time to discuss the possibility. But the topic of public discussion was the possibility of closing down the schools.

"When schools close, communities die. The thought of closing schools, particularly in rural areas, shocked us to no end. We feel it is really irresponsible, to tell you the honest to goodness truth," said Dr. Brenda Williams.

The recommendation of closing F.J. DeLaine Elementary and Mayewood Middle School would save the district $3.6 million.

"We will not close those schools down. The public will do whatever it has to do to keep these schools functional," said Calvin Bennett.

The proposed school closures were not in the draft of the school budget presented to the board Monday night.

"Same things are in here as they were before, but with the additional staff cuts, you can see the staff salaries went down $900,000," said Scott Allan, the financial consultant.

But board members were concerned about the proposed cuts to special needs programs, including emotionally handicapped and autism.

"We don't want to not meet the needs of our special needs children. They are the most needy we have," said board member, John Hilton.

"The district needed to cut their budget. I don't think they cut the budget, looking at any specific program to cut. It was a full evaluation of the staff," Allan responded.

The Sumter school budget is balanced at $131,017,163, but the public remains adamant the board does not close any schools in the district.

"I am a strong believer that we will rebound. As the economy goes up, people will move in. But we will not close those schools, no matter what," said Bennett.

To pass the budget, there needs to be 3 public readings. The next fiscal year begins July 1st, so the budget needs to be approved by June 30th.

