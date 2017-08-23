Sumter School District Says 5:20 AM School Bus Time Is A Misunderstanding

Sumter, SC (WLTX) – An early morning pick-up time has one Sumter mother concerned.

"It's pretty early,” says Brandy Corliss.

She says she got a call from a transportation office in the Sumter School District explaining that her two boys, who attend Cherryvale Elementary, needed to be at the bus stop by 5:20 am.

"5:20 in the morning and you have children from 4 to 11 standing on the side of the road,” says Corliss. “It just doesn't seem safe at all."



"It's miscommunication," says Dana Fall, chief operations officer for the Sumter School District.

Fall says the district doesn’t open the gates to the bus lot until about 5:15 in the morning.



"Then they have about a 10 to 15-minute pre-inspection that they have to do,” says Fall. “So, they probably don't even leave the lot until 5:30 or later."

Fall says the first student isn't picked up until 5:50 am. However, he can't give exact times of when the buses will reach each stop.



"There's always those questions and issues and we try to field them the best way we can, but that's the first week of school."

The particular route that Corliss' boys ride is down a driver.

Fall says the district is in need of more bus drivers all around, but none of the pickups begin at 5:20 am.

"It's a big misunderstanding.”

The district is asking for patience from parents as well, as more routes are added throughout the start of the school year.

© 2017 WLTX-TV