Sumter School Financial Consultant Speaks About Fixing School Budgets

The Sumter School District is less than two weeks away from hearing a report on their finances. This comes after the district found a deficit of $6.2 million in their budget. (Photo: WLTX)

Sumter, SC (WLTX) – The Sumter School District is working to find out what caused them to lose $6.2 million from their general fund budget.

In order to do that, they hired Scott Allan, financial consultant and CEO of School Support, LLC. Allan sat down with News 19 to discuss his role with the district.

"To get this district fiscally sound is going to take years,” says Allan.

Back in January, the district made $6.8 million in budget cuts to make up for their deficit at the end of 2016. This resulted in the removal of positions and the doubling of classrooms in some schools. Allan says those cuts had to be made.

"Obviously if you go look at where the overages were, most of it, if not all of it, were in salaries and fringe,” says Allan. “The question comes down to why?"

That’s the question he’s been hired $1,000/day to answer. With 30 years of experience in school finance, Allan has made a name for himself when it comes to fixing budgets. He has helped school districts in a dozen counties around the state.

One project was in Hampton County. Back in 2013, Hampton County District #2 issued a $2 million tax note, with hopes to pay the money back in the next year.



"Their problem arose in that when that was due in April of 2014, they could pay it, but once they paid it, they were out of cash,” says Allan. “So they couldn't have the funds to operate."

Hampton County Administrator Rose Dobson-Elliott says the district had to borrow $1 million from the county.

"We hired Scott Allan to come in and be a financial overseer and in two years they are financially solvent and everything seems to be in order," says Dobson-Elliott.

It took Hampton School District #2 several years to get through their financial issues and Sumter School District is hoping to do the same although it could take longer.



"Everybody wants to know what happened, I get that,” says Allan. “We will certainly know what happened, but I think more importantly is we're stopping it from happening again and putting processes and procedures in place to make sure no one gets hired that doesn't have a position that's either approved, new or vacant, or replacing somebody."

Allan says, what also played a factor in Sumter’s financial issues is politics.



"Politics always play a part and I think this is a district that just went through a consolidation and that's tough because you have lots of folks with interest that they want to maintain, but I think this is a good start and the board has done a good thing with really trying to get their hands around it."

One solution that Allan has already suggested is that the district issue a $20-22 million tax note. As for his time with the district



"What I'm hoping is that we can get this knocked out in four months or so, hire somebody and let them really ride the district to make sure that financially it's working out well."

The district anticipates another report from Allan at their next meeting on February 13th.

(© 2017 WLTX)