Sumter Sen.Thomas McElveen Will Give Democratic Response to Haley (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX)- Sumter Sen. Thomas McElveen will give the democratic response, following Gov. Nikki Haley's final State of the-State address Wednesday Night.

He plans on addressing Haley, but moreso turning the attention to a new administration under Henry McMaster, with the likelihood of Haley's confirmation as U.N. ambassador.

"It's going to be more of a charge towards a new administration, than it will be a criticism or really a whole lot of commentary about the old administration," McElveen said.

McElveen said he's is optimistic about the new leadership under current Lt. Gov. Mcmaster.

"My experience around the Lt. Gov. has been that he's pragmatic person," McElveen said. "I think he's someone who is collaborative-minded and those are some things that give me hope."

During last year's State of the State, Haley made an unexpected, controversial move, asking senators to show their vote on ethics legislation by standing.

Angered democratic senators responded swiftly, referencing the 2012 case where Haley was accused of working with Lexington Medical Center and Wilbur Smith Engineering for her own personal gain while a state representative.

The House Ethics Committee cleared Haley of those charges, but committee members began pushing for reform shortly after that.

McElveen doesn't expect Haley to include anything in that realm with her address tomorrow.

"I don't expect those sort of things to go on because I don't think she'll want to leave with bad feelings towards the legislature," he said. "But we don't know what the governor is going to say at the state of the state until she's actually up there doing it live."

Haley is scheduled to speak at 7 p.m. in the House chamber of the State House. It will be her 6th address.