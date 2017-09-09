Sumter Shelter To Open Sunday Night

SUMTER, SC (WLTX) – An emergency shelter will be opening Sunday, September 10 at 5 PM at Crestwood High School for residents and visitors who are evacuating from Hurricane Irma.

Shelters are generally the place of last resort. Individuals and families are encouraged to have emergency plans in place. These plans should include relatives or friends with whom you can stay or locations to which you will travel.

“The size and strength of Hurricane Irma will be felt in Sumter, specifically with the potential for strong wind, tornadoes and flash flooding,” said Eric Hayes, Sumter County Emergency Management Director.

Crestwood High is located at 2000 Oswego Hwy (U.S. Highway 401 North), Sumter, SC 29153. In the event that you must use a shelter, please consider the following before arriving:

Shelters will have food, but if you have special diet needs or want snacks, bring your own. Guns or alcohol are not allowed in shelters. Here is what you should bring:

· Three-day supply of water per person

· Flashlight, extra batteries

· Cellphone, with a battery-operated charger

· Radio with extra batteries

· Medicines

· Snacks

· Special-diet foods

· Baby food and diapers

· Pillows, blankets, cots, sleeping bags

· Comfortable clothing (two changes)

· Identification

· Photocopies of valuable documents

· Eyeglasses, hearing aids, dentures

· Toiletries, first-aid kit

· Cash

· Games, books or playing card

