Sumter Sheriff Talks About Their Role On Immigration Policy

Sumter, SC (WLTX)- South Carolina Sheriff's and Police Chiefs are now having to figure out what their role will be in President Trump's immigration policies.

There has been three executive orders from the President and one memo from Homeland Security around immigration.

In their efforts to implement these new policies, law enforcement can play a role. Sumter Sheriff's Department was the first to tell News19 what their plans are so far.

"It'll be business as usual" said Sheriff Anthony Dennis. "If they need our help, we'll assist" he said talking about ICE agents.

He said their goal is to protect those in his communities and undocumented immigrants account for a lot less than 5% of their total crime. Trust is what he'd like to work on. For immigrants to feel comfortable reporting crime that happens to them because sometimes they're scared to reach out.

El Sheriff de Sumter dijo que él no haría ninguna redada de inmigración a menos que ICE pida su ayuda con un solo arresto. Aquí está la entrevista completa:

