Close Sumter Teachers Protest Budget Cuts Teachers in Sumter gathered at the Sumter County Courthouse to rally against the lack of funding that they believe led to their new budget freeze. News19's Lana Harris reports. wltx 11:43 PM. EST January 21, 2017 TRENDING VIDEOS Fatal Shooting in Columbia Sumter School District Cuts Impact Classroom Travis Greene To Perform at Inaugural Ball Women's March in Columbia Saturday Deputies: Man Had Substantial Amount of Porn Former Soccer Assistant Coach Pleas Guilty Saturday Forecast with Daniel Bonds More Stories More Severe Weather Possible Today Jan 21, 2017, 9:16 p.m. Red Cross Helping Families in SC After Saturday's Storms Jan 21, 2017, 11:58 p.m. Sumter Teachers Rally for Better Funding Jan 21, 2017, 11:45 p.m.