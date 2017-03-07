Sumter Schools to Release Students Early for Eclipse

(Photo: SERGEY SHAKHIDJANIAN/AFP/Getty Images))

Sumter, SC (WLTX) - The Sumter School District will release students early on the day of the total solar eclipse this August, and event that's one of the most anticipated moments in state history.

The district confirmed to News19 that they'll observe a half-day on August 21, 2017, with elementary getting out at 11 a.m., middle schools dismissing at 11:30, and high school wrapping up at noon.

South Carolina--and particularly the central Midlands--will be one of the best places in the world to view the eclipse. Our area is directly within the 75 mile path of the celestial event, and we'll see the full eclipse for a longer period of time than anyone else: about 2 minutes and 36 seconds.

Some are estimating as many as 1 million people will come to the Midlands from around the country and the world to witness what will be for most a once in a lifetime event.

Other school districts are planning to delay the start of school because of the eclipse. Here is the list:

Classes Begin August 22:

Richland 1, Richland 2, Lexington 1, Lexington 2, Lexington 3

Classes Begin August 23:

Lexington-Richland 5

