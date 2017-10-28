Sumter Trunk-Or-Treating Event Honors Boy Killed

An annual trunk-or-treating event took place in Sumter on Saturday, which honors a 12-year-old boy that was killed back in 2008.

Sumter, SC (WLTX) -- An annual trunk-or-treating event took place in Sumter on Saturday, which honors a 12-year-old boy that was killed back in 2008.

It's been nine years since a Halloween night for one Sumter family turned tragic. Twelve-year-old TJ Darrisaw was trick-or-treating with his family, when a man opened fire through his door with an AK-47 assault rifle, killing Darrisaw.

"I was in shock. I couldn't think anger. I couldn't think anything but saving his life. That was all that was running through my mind at that point in time," said Daphne Oxendine, TJ's mother.

It's been nine years, but Oxendine said her family does not trick-or-treat anymore.

"We don't knock on doors if we don't know the person on the other side," she said.

For the last eight years, they've taken part in a trunk-or-treating event in Sumter, which is in honor of TJ. It's where kids get candy from the back of a car in a parking lot, instead of going up to a house.

"It really helps my family get through this period of time every year," said Oxendine.

With Halloween just a few days away, Oxendine has advice for families to stay safe.

"Be aware of your surroundings. Be aware of what's going on at all times and please have an adult with your child when you go to the door."

