Sumter Warehouse Fire Rekindles, Crews Responding

SUMTER, SC (WLTX) - A massive warehouse fire in Sumter that caused almost $2 million in damage last week has rekindled, according to the Sumter Fire Department.

An official with the Sumter Fire Department has confirmed to News 19 that the fire has rekindled and crews are responding.

Meanwhile, investigators are continuing to look into what prompted the massive fire, which caused almost $2 million in damage.

We spoke to an official who tells News 19 extra crews were called in to deal with the warehouse fire and other nearby house fires.

Officials say both career and volunteer firefighters were used.

