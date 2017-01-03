Sumter Water Clearing Up But Residents Still Concerned

The water is clearing up for Sumter residents, but there are still concerns that the brown water will return. (Photo: WLTX)

Sumter, SC (WLTX) - The water is clearing up in homes around the Meadowcroft neighborhood in the city of Sumter. However, residents want to make sure that the brown water doesn’t return.

"It's been an ongoing problem for several years," says Games Giffin, who has lived in Meadowcroft for a decade. "It's not like it just cropped up in the last month or two, it's off and on and I guess the city cleans out the pipes, flushes them and that helps for a while and then it seems like it comes back."

On Monday morning, Brianna Carter sent News19 a video via Facebook, showing brown water coming from the faucets. She also tested her water herself.

"I went out and got water test kits and the two test I have here are for lead and pesticides,” says Carter.

According to her water test, the kit came out negative for lead, but there wasn't a clear answer on pesticides.

However, the city was able to come out and test her water. No word yet on the results.

Sumter City Communications Director Shelley Kile says the city knows about the water concerns.

"We had two major water main bursts,” says Kile. “There was no harm to the water itself as far as any leakage from surface water. What we're seeing from reports is a higher concentration of iron.”

The city has flushed hydrants in areas that have been affected.

“We’re not telling residents to drink it,” says Kile. “Our advice is that if you see that, report it immediately so that we can address it. Our goal is to make sure that we address it with each individual resident so that we can get it cleared up.”

Residents are encouraged to call the 24-hour line, (803) 436-2558, if the brown water returns.