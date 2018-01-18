Sunny and Mild Friday

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - After a cold start to the workweek, temperatures will be at or above normal for the next couple of days.

High temperatures Thursday were in the middle and upper 40s, but warmer weather is on the way for Friday.

The last day of the workweek will start off cold. Low temperatures will fall into the middle and lower 20s, but it will warm up during the afternoon. High temperatures Friday will be in the middle to upper 50s.

The weekend will be even warmer. Saturday will be sunny and mild. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 60s. A few clouds will be possible Sunday, but temperatures will still be mild. Highs on Sunday will be in the middle 60s.

It may be a touch warmer Monday as a cold front approaches the area. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s, but there will be a chance for rain late in the day.

The rain chance will carry over into the overnight hours of Monday and into early Tuesday. Clouds will decrease during the day Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the middle 60s for the second day of the workweek.

