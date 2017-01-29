Sunny, Cool, Breezy Monday

More sunshine Sunday. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- The seasonable weather will continue Monday under sunny skies.

The end of the weekend was windy and seasonably cool. High temperatures were in the middle 50s Sunday afternoon.

It will continue to be breezy Monday. Winds will be out of the west at 10-15 mph Monday. High temperatures for the start of the workweek will be in the lower to middle 50s.

Temperatures will begin to warm by Tuesday. High temperatures on Tuesday will climb into the middle 60s. Wednesday temperatures may top out near 70 degrees.

It will be slightly cooler Thursday. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s Thursday.

More clouds will move into the area by Friday and into the weekend. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s both days. There will be a small chance for showers Friday and Saturday.

A better chance of rain will move in by Sunday. High temperatures for the end of the weekend will be in the lower 50s.

