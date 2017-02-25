Sunny, Cooler Sunday

Sunny Monday. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- A cold front moved through the state Saturday. It will be much cooler Sunday morning and Sunday afternoon.

Saturday was mostly sunny and very warm during the afternoon. High temperatures climbed into the upper 70s and lower 80s across the state.

The cooler air started to push into the state late Saturday afternoon. It will be much cooler for Sunday afternoon, but it will be sunny.

Warmer air will begin to push back into the region at the start of the workweek. Clouds will be increasing and so will the chance for rain starting late during the afternoon into Monday night.

There will be a chance for showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday and Wednesday. It will also be unseasonably warm, but another cold front will be approaching the Midlands on Wednesday with windy conditions in the afternoon.

The cold front will pass through the area late Wednesday into early Thursday and skies will clear. Cooler, drier air will be pushing into the Midlands for the end of the workweek.

It will be sunny on Friday with highs in the middle 60s. The cool weather may last through the weekend, but it will be turning colder the following week. There will likely be a freeze after next weekend.

