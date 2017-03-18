Sunny, Slightly Cooler Sunday

Sunny Monday. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- It will be sunny and slightly cooler Sunday as high pressure moves into the area.

A few showers moved through the area Saturday, but it was still warm. High temperatures during the afternoon were in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

It will be sunny on Sunday as a cool, dry air mass settles over the region. High temperatures for the second half of the weekend will be in the middle 60s.

Chilly temperatures are expected for Monday morning as readings in the middle to upper 30s are expected. There may be some frost in low-lying protected areas, but most of the Midlands will not see any frost. Temperatures will start to warm up with highs in the lower 70s as there will be plenty of sun.

Very warm weather is expected Tuesday as a cold front approaches from the north. There will be a chance for showers from late Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday.

Cooler air is expected behind the front as high pressure builds in from the north. There is some uncertainty in the forecast for Thursday and Friday. The computer models suggest that a wedge of cool air will form over the Carolinas. If this occurs, we are more likely to see cloudiness and cooler temperatures.

