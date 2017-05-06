Sunny, Warm Sunday

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- The sunny weather will continue Sunday. Temperatures will be a little warmer, but still slightly below normal for the end of the weekend.

Saturday temperatures hit the lower 70s for most of the Midlands. Most of the day was sunny, but parts of the northern Midlands did receive a little rain.

Some showers are possible this evening and tonight. An isolated rumble of thunder is possible too, but any rain should be out of the area by 2 AM Sunday.

Sunshine will return Sunday. Temperatures will be in the lower to middle 70s for daytime highs. Low temperatures Sunday night will fall into the upper 40s.

It will be a cool Monday morning, but by the afternoon hours temperatures will rebound into the middle and upper 70s.

Above normal temperatures are expected Tuesday through Thursday as warmer air starts to move into the area. We may see temperatures in the the upper 80s and lower 90s by Wednesday and Thursday.

A front will approach the area by Friday. There will be a chance for showers and storms late Friday and into early Saturday. Temperatures will cool off again for next weekend.

