Sunny, Warmer Monday

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- The sunny weather will continue Monday. Temperatures will be on a warming trend for the workweek.

Sunday was mild and sunny. High temperatures were in the lower and middle 70s. It will be a cool Monday morning, but by the afternoon temperatures will rebound into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Above normal temperatures are expected Tuesday through Thursday as warmer air starts to move into the area. We may see temperatures in the upper 80s and even lower 90s by Wednesday.

A front will approach the area by Friday. There will be a chance for showers and storms late Friday and into early Saturday. Temperatures will cool off again for next weekend.

Mostly sunny skies will return by Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

