Super Blue Blood Moon This Wednesday the 31st

Columbia, SC (WLTX) – A “super blue blood moon” will be the showcase of the sky on January 31st for much of the world.

Up until around 1946, if there were four full moons in an astronomical season, the third one would be dubbed the blue moon. But that is not the definition we use today.

While writing an article in a popular astronomy magazine, amateur astronomer James Hugh Pruett mistook the original definition as being the second full moon in one calendar month. His mistake changed the name completely after his article was quoted over and over, and the erroneous definition has stuck.

As far as the color? No, the moon never gives off a blue hue. In fact, the name comes from the old phrase “he would argue that the moon is blue,” much like today’s “he would argue pigs can fly.” Unlike pigs flying, blue moons themselves are not all too rare; they come every 2.7 years.

A supermoon occurs every 14 months when the moon is at its closest point to Earth in orbit. Because of this, it appears bigger and brighter.

Blood moons coincide with a lunar eclipse. As it goes through the Earth’s shadow, the moon actually does appear to have a reddish hue because of the way light bounces off dust particles in the atmosphere. This will be the first time in 150 years all three of these “moons” have overlapped.

While you can see a sliver of the partial eclipse if you wake up at the wee hour of 6 AM on the 31st, the next fully visible total lunar eclipse will be January 20th to the 21st of next year.

