'Super Saturday' Brings Out Last-Minute Shoppers

Shoppers line up in Kohl's to buy last-minute gifts. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - What's being called "Super Saturday" is the second busiest shopping day of the year in the U.S.

Many retailers are keeping their doors open to help people who are waiting until the last minute to finish their Christmas shopping. That includes stores like Kohl's and ToysRUs.

Last-minute shoppers say they enjoy coming out with just a couple days to spare before Christmas, because they enjoy the deals. For some, it's the only time they have off before the big day.

Retailers across the country expect 53 percent of consumers to hit the stores this weekend.

