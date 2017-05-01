Support Your Community Through Midlands Gives on Tuesday!

(Photo: Midlands Gives/Central Carolina Community Foundation)

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - The fourth annual 24-hour Midlands Gives online community giving challenge gets underway at midnight on Tuesday, May 2, 2017, and your community needs YOU!

Midlands Gives makes it easy for anyone to become a philanthropist by giving a $20 minimum donation to any of more than 300 participating nonprofits throughout eleven Midlands counties - Calhoun, Clarendon, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lee, Lexington, Newberry, Orangeburg, Richland, Saluda and Sumter.

In addition to individual donations, Midlands Gives provides opportunities throughout the day for nonprofits to leverage donations with sponsored incentive prizes. This year, more than 100 prizes have been donated by corporate philanthropy champions, totaling an extra $97,000 for area nonprofits. Prizes are awarded to nonprofits through matching challenges, milestone achievements, drawings and power hours.

With 335 nonprofits participating this year, there is a wide range of community causes to support, from community improvement to human services to youth development, animal rescue and more. Explore participating nonprofit organizations HERE.

In its fourth year, Midlands Gives, hosted by Central Carolina Community Foundation, the Midlands’ expert on philanthropy, serves as a hub for donors to give online to hundreds of local nonprofits in the Midlands.

In 2016, Midlands Gives raised $1.6 million, with 12,536 individual gifts supporting 382 charities. Midlands Gives is one of almost 100 giving days that take place in cities across America throughout the year.

“For the past two years, Midlands Gives has ranked #7 among 90+ ‘giving days’ across the country for the number of individual gifts given,” said JoAnn Turnquist. “Midlands Gives provides everyone with the opportunity to make a tremendous difference in our community and demonstrates that everyone, no matter how large or small their gift, can be a philanthropist.”

Donors, community members and nonprofits are invited to come to headquarters at the South Carolina State Museum on Midlands Gives day to cheer on donors and nonprofits during local television broadcasts. SCE&G will host a free Parking Lot Picnic from 4:30 to 7:00 p.m. to celebrate the community’s giving. See the schedule of events and more details HERE.

Have questions? See Midlands Gives' complete list of Frequently Asked Questions.

Join and follow the community giving campaign online!

For more information about Midlands Gives, visit www.midlandsgives.org or call 803-254-5601.

