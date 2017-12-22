Suspect Arrested in Fatal Club Shooting in West Columbia

Christopher Jamel Brisbon (Photo: Lexington County Sheriff's Office)

Lexington County, SC (WLTX) - The Lexington County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting at a West Columbia bar Sunday morning.

Christopher Jamel Brisbon, 27, is charged with murder, possessing a weapon during a violent crime, burglary, criminal conspiracy and three counts of first-degree assault and battery.

Deputies say a 41-year-old victim, Rodney Leak, was reportedly shot inside the City Nightz Bar and Grill at 2 a.m.

Brisbon was arrested during a traffic stop Thursday evening, according to reports.

He is awaiting a bond hearing at Lexington County Detention Center.

© 2017 WLTX-TV