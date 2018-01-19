Suspect Arrested in Overnight Killing in Richland County

File photo (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- The Richland County Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect in connection with this morning's shooting in the county.

Officers charged 20-year-old Louis Corbett with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in the death of 19-year-old Khalil Cook.

At approximately 2 a.m., deputies say Cook and Corbett were involved in an fight in the front yard of Cook's home in the 100 block of Gale River Road. The victim was pronounced deceased by EMS.

Deputies arrested Corbett approximately two hours later after Corbett returned to the scene. Investigators discovered that Corbett and the victim were acquaintances and the altercation steamed from drugs.

Corbett has been transported to the Richland County Detention Center.



© 2018 WLTX-TV