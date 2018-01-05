Suspect Arrested in St. Andrews Road Bank Robbery

Denzell Labrew (Photo: Lexington County Sheriff's Department)

Lexington County, SC (WLTX) - The Lexington County Sheriff's Department has arrested a suspect in connection with a bank robbery Thursday afternoon.

Denzell Labrew, 22, was arrested by the South Carolina Department of Public Safety during a traffic stop in York County Friday morning.

Deputies say the suspect robbed a Wells Fargo branch at the corner of St. Andrews and Bush River Roads. Security camera images from the bank show the suspect running away after grabbing cash from behind counter, according to deputies.

Labrew was wanted on a previous burglary charge in Lexington County, according to officials.

Charges are forthcoming.

