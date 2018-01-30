Suspect Assaulted Woman During Hub Apartment Burglaries, Police Say

(Photo: Columbia Police Department)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia police are searching for a male suspect they say broke into multiple apartment at the Hub.

Police says the burglaries occurred at the apartment building at 1426 Main Street on January 20 shortly after 1 a.m.

A female resident, who witnessed one of the burglaries, reportedly attempted to keep the suspect in the apartment while a roommate called the police. However, the suspect was able to escape after throwing her to the ground.

Anyone with information is asked the call CrimeStopppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

